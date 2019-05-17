Listen Live Sports

Bob Schloredt, first 2-time MVP of Rose Bowl, dies at 79

May 17, 2019 12:08 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A College Football Hall of Fame member and the first two-time MVP of the Rose Bowl has died. Bob Schloredt was 79.

The University of Washington issued a statement announcing the death on Thursday night on behalf of Schloredt’s family.

Schloredt led Washington to consecutive Rose Bowl victories following the 1959 and 1960 seasons. Schloredt shared MVP honors with George Fleming in first Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. A year later, the Huskies beat No. 1 Minnesota 17-7 and Schloredt had one touchdown rushing and one passing to earn MVP honors again.

Schloredt was a first-team AP all-American in 1959 as a two-way player. He led Washington with six interceptions that season.

Schloredt was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

