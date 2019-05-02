Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bolton plunges into deeper crisis after takeover scrapped

May 2, 2019 4:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOLTON, England (AP) — Bolton has been plunged into a deeper crisis after a potential takeover of the financially stricken English team was scrapped.

The northern club, which was one of the founding members of the English league, says it has ended negotiations with prospective buyer Laurence Bassini.

Bassini, the former Watford owner, had asked for an extra two days complete his “funding package” and present it to the English Football League before the governing body could approve any takeover. Bolton says nothing has been presented for the EFL’s board to consider.

Bolton said in a statement that “given the urgency of the situation, which has been expressed to Mr. Bassini, we now consider his approach for the club at an end.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bassini failed to keep his pledge that players and staff of the club would be paid during the takeover process. That led to Bolton’s players announcing they would not be playing their final two fixtures in the second-tier League Championship in a protest.

The EFL charged Bolton with misconduct and ordered the team to fulfil its fixtures. Bolton has already been relegated to the third tier.

The club faced a winding-up petition on April 3 over an unpaid tax bill but the case has been adjourned until May 8 to allow the proposed sale of the club to proceed. It was the sixth time in the last 18 months that Bolton, one of the founding members of the English league, has faced a winding-up order.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.