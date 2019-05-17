Listen Live Sports

Boogie Ellis signs with Memphis after switching from Duke

May 17, 2019 9:39 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guard Boogie Ellis has signed his national letter of intent to play at Memphis, joining a vaunted recruiting class for coach Penny Hardaway going into his second season.

Memphis announced Friday night that Ellis officially is a part of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class.

A four-star combo guard from San Diego, Ellis was released from his commitment to Duke earlier this spring. The 6-foot-2 guard is the No. 32 prospect nationally on 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Ellis joins a recruiting class that also includes Damion Baugh of Tennessee Prep, Lester Quinones of Brentwood, New York, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in James Wiseman.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

