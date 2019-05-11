Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

Atlanta Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 3 0 Flores ph-2b 1 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 1 K.Marte 2b-cf 4 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Greinke p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 32 1 4 1

Atlanta 000 100 010—2 Arizona 000 001 000—1

E_Albies (1). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Arizona 6. 2B_F.Freeman (11), K.Marte (7), Ahmed (12). 3B_D.Swanson (3), D.Peralta (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (8). CS_D.Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran 6 3 1 1 2 4 Winkler W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Newcomb H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Arizona Greinke 7 5 1 1 0 7 Lopez L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:00. A_21,932 (48,519).

