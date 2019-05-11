Listen Live Sports

Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

May 11, 2019 12:53 am
 
Atlanta Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 4 1 3 0 Flores ph-2b 1 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 1 K.Marte 2b-cf 4 1 1 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 2 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Greinke p 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 32 1 4 1
Atlanta 000 100 010—2
Arizona 000 001 000—1

E_Albies (1). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Arizona 6. 2B_F.Freeman (11), K.Marte (7), Ahmed (12). 3B_D.Swanson (3), D.Peralta (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (8). CS_D.Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran 6 3 1 1 2 4
Winkler W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Newcomb H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Greinke 7 5 1 1 0 7
Lopez L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:00. A_21,932 (48,519).

