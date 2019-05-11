Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

|Atlanta
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Flores ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Marte 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|010—2
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
E_Albies (1). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Arizona 6. 2B_F.Freeman (11), K.Marte (7), Ahmed (12). 3B_D.Swanson (3), D.Peralta (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (8). CS_D.Swanson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Winkler W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Greinke
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Lopez L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:00. A_21,932 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.