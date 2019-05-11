Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

May 11, 2019 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Swanson ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .273
Freeman 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .305
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
d-Flores ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Marte 2b-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .321
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-Escobar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 32 1 4 1 2 8
Atlanta 000 100 010—2 7 1
Arizona 000 001 000—1 4 0

a-lined out for Murphy in the 7th. b-popped out for Greinke in the 7th. c-struck out for Winkler in the 8th. d-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. e-struck out for Andriese in the 9th.

E_Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Freeman (11), Marte (7), Ahmed (12). 3B_Swanson (3), Peralta (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (8), off Lopez. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (23), Freeman (23), Peralta (26). CS_Swanson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Flowers); Arizona 2 (Dyson, Walker). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Greinke.

DP_Arizona 1 (Murphy, Vargas).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 3 1 1 2 4 84 4.26
Winkler, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 1.54
Newcomb, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.31
Jackson, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.50
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 7 5 1 1 0 7 98 3.16
Lopez, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 1.17
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.37

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:00. A_21,932 (48,519).

