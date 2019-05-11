Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|d-Flores ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Marte 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Escobar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
a-lined out for Murphy in the 7th. b-popped out for Greinke in the 7th. c-struck out for Winkler in the 8th. d-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. e-struck out for Andriese in the 9th.
E_Albies (1). LOB_Atlanta 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Freeman (11), Marte (7), Ahmed (12). 3B_Swanson (3), Peralta (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (8), off Lopez. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (23), Freeman (23), Peralta (26). CS_Swanson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Flowers); Arizona 2 (Dyson, Walker). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Greinke.
DP_Arizona 1 (Murphy, Vargas).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|84
|4.26
|Winkler, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.54
|Newcomb, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.31
|Jackson, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|98
|3.16
|Lopez, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.17
|Andriese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.37
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:00. A_21,932 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.