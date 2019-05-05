Braves 3, Marlins 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Joyce lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Donaldson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|1-Fried pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Culberson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|c-Berti ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Prado 3b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Galloway cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Herrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|b-O’Brien ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|2—3
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|6
|1
a-pinch hit for Conley in the 8th. b-grounded out for Herrera in the 8th. c-singled for Granderson in the 8th. d-walked for Tomlin in the 10th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.
E_Romo (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 7. 2B_Joyce (4), Inciarte (5), O’Brien (1). HR_Markakis (3), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Markakis (21), Inciarte (7), Culberson (7), Anderson (8). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Teheran); Miami 5 (Prado, Castro, Rojas 2, Wallach). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Flowers, Walker.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Miami 1 (Prado, Castro, Walker).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|103
|4.63
|Winkler, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.08
|Blevins, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Tomlin, W, 1-0, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.07
|Jackson, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.25
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|88
|4.03
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.75
|Conley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.94
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.73
|Guerrero, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|28
|3.95
HBP_Teheran (Rojas). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:29. A_11,885 (36,742).
