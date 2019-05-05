Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 3, Marlins 1

May 5, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Markakis rf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .333
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Joyce lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .259
1-Fried pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .100
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .238
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Culberson lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .364
Totals 34 3 6 3 4 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
c-Berti ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Prado 3b-1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .288
Anderson rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .240
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Wallach c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Galloway cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .178
Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Herrera ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
b-O’Brien ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .156
Totals 35 1 6 1 2 7
Atlanta 000 000 100 2—3 6 0
Miami 000 000 010 0—1 6 1

a-pinch hit for Conley in the 8th. b-grounded out for Herrera in the 8th. c-singled for Granderson in the 8th. d-walked for Tomlin in the 10th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.

E_Romo (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 7. 2B_Joyce (4), Inciarte (5), O’Brien (1). HR_Markakis (3), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Markakis (21), Inciarte (7), Culberson (7), Anderson (8). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Teheran); Miami 5 (Prado, Castro, Rojas 2, Wallach). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Flowers, Walker.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Miami 1 (Prado, Castro, Walker).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 2 0 0 2 4 103 4.63
Winkler, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.08
Blevins, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Tomlin, W, 1-0, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.07
Jackson, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.25
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 6 3 0 0 1 6 88 4.03
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 6.75
Conley 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 6.94
Romo 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.73
Guerrero, L, 1-1 1 1 2 2 2 2 28 3.95

HBP_Teheran (Rojas). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:29. A_11,885 (36,742).

