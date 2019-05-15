Listen Live Sports

Braves 4, Cardinals 0

May 15, 2019 10:13 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .266
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 0 3 0 5 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255
Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Riley lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Culberson lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .452
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Flowers c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .273
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 6 3 4 10
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1
Atlanta 001 100 02x—4 6 0

a-flied out for Brebbia in the 7th. b-flied out for Soroka in the 7th.

E_Wacha (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), off Wacha; Culberson (3), off Gant. RBIs_Riley (1), Culberson 2 (10). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Martinez 2); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 3). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, DeJong. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Donaldson, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 3-1 5 4 2 1 4 4 90 4.93
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.90
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.24
Gant 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 1.48
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, W, 4-1 7 3 0 0 3 3 93 0.98
Winkler 0 0 0 0 2 0 8 1.50
Jackson, S, 5-7 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.05

Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0. HBP_Soroka (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).

