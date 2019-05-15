Braves 4, Cardinals 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Riley lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Culberson lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.452
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|02x—4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Brebbia in the 7th. b-flied out for Soroka in the 7th.
E_Wacha (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), off Wacha; Culberson (3), off Gant. RBIs_Riley (1), Culberson 2 (10). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Martinez 2); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 3). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ozuna, DeJong. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Donaldson, Freeman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 3-1
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|90
|4.93
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.90
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.24
|Gant
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|1.48
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 4-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|93
|0.98
|Winkler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|1.50
|Jackson, S, 5-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.05
Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0. HBP_Soroka (Carpenter).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).
