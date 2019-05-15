Braves 4, Cardinals 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .266 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 27 0 3 0 5 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255 Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Riley lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Culberson lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .452 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .273 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 4 6 3 4 10

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1 Atlanta 001 100 02x—4 6 0

a-flied out for Brebbia in the 7th. b-flied out for Soroka in the 7th.

E_Wacha (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), off Wacha; Culberson (3), off Gant. RBIs_Riley (1), Culberson 2 (10). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Martinez 2); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 3). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, DeJong. GIDP_Goldschmidt, DeJong.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Freeman), (Donaldson, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, L, 3-1 5 4 2 1 4 4 90 4.93 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.90 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.24 Gant 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 1.48 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 4-1 7 3 0 0 3 3 93 0.98 Winkler 0 0 0 0 2 0 8 1.50 Jackson, S, 5-7 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.05

Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0. HBP_Soroka (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).

