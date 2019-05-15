Braves 4, Cardinals 0

St. Louis Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b 2 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Gldschm 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 3 1 1 1 De.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 1 1 1 2 Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 6 3

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 Atlanta 001 100 02x—4

E_Wacha (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), Culberson (3). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Wacha L,3-1 5 4 2 1 4 4 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gant 1 2 2 2 0 2 Atlanta Soroka W,4-1 7 3 0 0 3 3 Winkler 0 0 0 0 2 0 Jackson S,5-7 2 0 0 0 0 3

Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Soroka (Carpenter).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.