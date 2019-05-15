Braves 4, Cardinals 0

|St. Louis
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|De.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|02x—4
E_Wacha (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), Culberson (3). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha L,3-1
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Soroka W,4-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Winkler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson S,5-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Soroka (Carpenter).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).
