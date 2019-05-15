Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Cardinals 0

May 15, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 3b 2 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 0
Gldschm 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0
Molina c 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 3 1 1 1
De.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 1 1 1 2
Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0
Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 6 3
St. Louis 000 000 000—0
Atlanta 001 100 02x—4

E_Wacha (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Donaldson (12). HR_Riley (1), Culberson (3). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (4). S_Wacha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wacha L,3-1 5 4 2 1 4 4
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gant 1 2 2 2 0 2
Atlanta
Soroka W,4-1 7 3 0 0 3 3
Winkler 0 0 0 0 2 0
Jackson S,5-7 2 0 0 0 0 3

Winkler pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Soroka (Carpenter).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

T_2:40. A_23,367 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.