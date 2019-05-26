Braves 4, Cardinals 3, 10 innings,

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 5 0 2 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 5 2 2 0 DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 1 0 Riley lf 4 0 1 1 Molina c 4 0 1 1 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 1 Thomas pr 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 2 1 Wong 2b 5 1 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 1 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Flherty p 2 0 0 1 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 0 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 3 3

Atlanta 000 000 003 1—4 St. Louis 000 210 000 0—3

E_Donaldson (6), Riley (3). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, St. Louis 10. 2B_F.Freeman (13). SB_De.Fowler (3), Ozuna (4), Bader (1). SF_Molina (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran 5 2 3 1 4 1 Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Webb W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson S,7-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 St. Louis Flaherty 6 3 0 0 0 7 Gant H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 Martinez H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hicks 0 3 3 3 1 0 Miller BS,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Webb L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jor.Hicks pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Teheran (Fowler), by Teheran (DeJong), by Flaherty (Swanson). WP_Toussaint, Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:07. A_45,152 (45,538).

