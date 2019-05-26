Braves 4, Cardinals 3, 10 innings,

|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|3
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|003
|1—4
|St. Louis
|000
|210
|000
|0—3
E_Donaldson (6), Riley (3). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, St. Louis 10. 2B_F.Freeman (13). SB_De.Fowler (3), Ozuna (4), Bader (1). SF_Molina (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|5
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Toussaint
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson S,7-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gant H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Martinez H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Miller BS,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Webb L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Gallegos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jor.Hicks pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Teheran (Fowler), by Teheran (DeJong), by Flaherty (Swanson). WP_Toussaint, Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:07. A_45,152 (45,538).
