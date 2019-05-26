Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Cardinals 3

May 26, 2019 11:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .277
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .317
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260
Markakis rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Riley lf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333
McCann c 3 0 0 1 2 2 .291
Albies 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .267
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .381
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 9 4 6 13
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .264
DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .295
Ozuna lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .230
Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222
Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267
1-Thomas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Wong 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .226
Bader cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Flaherty p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .125
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-J.Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 3 3 3 6 5
Atlanta 000 000 003 1—4 9 2
St. Louis 000 210 000 0—3 3 0

a-grounded out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. c-flied out for C.Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Tomlin in the 9th.

1-ran for Molina in the 10th.

E_Donaldson (6), Riley (3). LOB_Atlanta 10, St. Louis 10. 2B_Freeman (13). RBIs_Donaldson (22), Riley (14), McCann (18), Albies (24), Molina (33), Bader (13), Flaherty (2). SB_Fowler (3), Ozuna (4), Bader (1). SF_Molina.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Albies 2); St. Louis 5 (Goldschmidt, Carpenter 3, Molina). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; St. Louis 2 for 10.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Runners moved up_Markakis, DeJong. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 2 3 1 4 1 98 3.53
Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2 33 4.05
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.74
J.Webb, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.72
Jackson, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 6 3 0 0 0 7 91 3.77
Gant, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 33 1.26
C.Martinez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.25
Hicks 0 3 3 3 1 0 15 4.24
Miller, BS, 2-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.19
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.61
T.Webb, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 24 5.17
Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.29

Hicks pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-0, Miller 2-1, Brebbia 1-0, Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Teheran 2 (Fowler,DeJong), Flaherty (Swanson). WP_Toussaint, Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:07. A_45,152 (45,538).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.