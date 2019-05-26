Braves 4, Cardinals 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.291
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|6
|13
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Thomas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-J.Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|003
|1—4
|9
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|210
|000
|0—3
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. c-flied out for C.Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Tomlin in the 9th.
1-ran for Molina in the 10th.
E_Donaldson (6), Riley (3). LOB_Atlanta 10, St. Louis 10. 2B_Freeman (13). RBIs_Donaldson (22), Riley (14), McCann (18), Albies (24), Molina (33), Bader (13), Flaherty (2). SB_Fowler (3), Ozuna (4), Bader (1). SF_Molina.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Albies 2); St. Louis 5 (Goldschmidt, Carpenter 3, Molina). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; St. Louis 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Markakis, DeJong. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|98
|3.53
|Toussaint
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|4.05
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.74
|J.Webb, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.72
|Jackson, S, 7-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|91
|3.77
|Gant, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|33
|1.26
|C.Martinez, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Hicks
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|4.24
|Miller, BS, 2-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.19
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.61
|T.Webb, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|24
|5.17
|Gallegos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.29
Hicks pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-0, Miller 2-1, Brebbia 1-0, Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Teheran 2 (Fowler,DeJong), Flaherty (Swanson). WP_Toussaint, Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:07. A_45,152 (45,538).
