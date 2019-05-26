Braves 4, Cardinals 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .277 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .317 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260 Markakis rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Riley lf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333 McCann c 3 0 0 1 2 2 .291 Albies 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .267 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .381 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 4 9 4 6 13

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .264 DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .295 Ozuna lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .230 Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267 1-Thomas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Wong 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .226 Bader cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Flaherty p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .125 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-J.Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 3 3 3 6 5

Atlanta 000 000 003 1—4 9 2 St. Louis 000 210 000 0—3 3 0

a-grounded out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. c-flied out for C.Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Tomlin in the 9th.

1-ran for Molina in the 10th.

E_Donaldson (6), Riley (3). LOB_Atlanta 10, St. Louis 10. 2B_Freeman (13). RBIs_Donaldson (22), Riley (14), McCann (18), Albies (24), Molina (33), Bader (13), Flaherty (2). SB_Fowler (3), Ozuna (4), Bader (1). SF_Molina.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Albies 2); St. Louis 5 (Goldschmidt, Carpenter 3, Molina). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; St. Louis 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Markakis, DeJong. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 2 3 1 4 1 98 3.53 Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2 33 4.05 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.74 J.Webb, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.72 Jackson, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.00 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 6 3 0 0 0 7 91 3.77 Gant, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 33 1.26 C.Martinez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.25 Hicks 0 3 3 3 1 0 15 4.24 Miller, BS, 2-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.19 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.61 T.Webb, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 24 5.17 Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.29

Hicks pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-0, Miller 2-1, Brebbia 1-0, Gallegos 3-0. HBP_Teheran 2 (Fowler,DeJong), Flaherty (Swanson). WP_Toussaint, Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:07. A_45,152 (45,538).

