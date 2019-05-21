Braves 4, Giants 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.291
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Riley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.409
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Swanson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Soroka p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|b-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.441
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|6
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Suarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|c-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|100—4
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000—1
|2
|1
a-grounded out for Suarez in the 6th. b-flied out for Soroka in the 9th. c-flied out for Holland in the 9th.
E_Donaldson (5), Williamson (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 1. 2B_Acuna Jr. (6). HR_Acuna Jr. (10), off Suarez; Riley (3), off Suarez; Acuna Jr. (11), off Vincent; Crawford (3), off Soroka. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 2 (31), Riley 2 (6), Crawford (12). CS_Riley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Camargo). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; .
GIDP_Williamson.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Soroka, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 5-1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|94
|1.01
|Newcomb, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.61
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|97
|4.50
|Vincent
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|47
|3.33
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7.17
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:23. A_29,815 (41,915).
