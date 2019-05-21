Braves 4, Giants 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 2 3 2 1 1 .291 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .319 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .287 Riley lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .409 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Swanson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Soroka p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063 b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .441 Totals 32 4 6 4 6 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Crawford ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .212 Williamson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Suarez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 c-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Totals 29 1 2 1 0 8

Atlanta 100 002 100—4 6 1 San Francisco 000 001 000—1 2 1

a-grounded out for Suarez in the 6th. b-flied out for Soroka in the 9th. c-flied out for Holland in the 9th.

E_Donaldson (5), Williamson (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 1. 2B_Acuna Jr. (6). HR_Acuna Jr. (10), off Suarez; Riley (3), off Suarez; Acuna Jr. (11), off Vincent; Crawford (3), off Soroka. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 2 (31), Riley 2 (6), Crawford (12). CS_Riley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Camargo). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; .

Advertisement

GIDP_Williamson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Soroka, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 5-1 8 2 1 1 0 7 94 1.01 Newcomb, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.61 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 0-1 6 4 3 3 4 5 97 4.50 Vincent 2 2 1 1 1 2 47 3.33 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 7.17

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:23. A_29,815 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.