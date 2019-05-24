Braves 5, Cardinals 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Swanson ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .262 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .350 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .301 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Foltynewicz p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .091 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .381 Totals 37 5 12 4 0 11

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Carpenter 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .210 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Wong 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .239 Bader cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .269 Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 a-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 7 2 0 11

Atlanta 001 002 020—5 12 1 St. Louis 001 000 001—2 7 1

a-flied out for Mikolas in the 7th. b-singled for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_Riley (2), Gallegos (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Markakis (13). 3B_Bader (1). HR_Swanson (9), off Mikolas; Freeman (13), off Mikolas; Swanson (10), off Gallegos; Carpenter (7), off Newcomb. RBIs_Swanson 3 (35), Freeman (32), Carpenter (15), Bader (12). S_Mikolas.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Riley); St. Louis 3 (Fowler, DeJong, Martinez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Acuna Jr.. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 1-3 6 5 1 0 0 7 89 5.67 Blevins, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.75 Winkler, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.29 Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.60 Newcomb 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.13 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 4-5 7 7 3 3 0 9 104 4.76 Gallegos 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 4.35 Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.70 Brebbia 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 1.65

Foltynewicz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Winkler 2-0, Webb 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Fowler).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:44. A_44,630 (45,538).

