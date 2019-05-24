Braves 5, Cardinals 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.350
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|0
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Mikolas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|11
|Atlanta
|001
|002
|020—5
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
a-flied out for Mikolas in the 7th. b-singled for Swarzak in the 9th.
E_Riley (2), Gallegos (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Markakis (13). 3B_Bader (1). HR_Swanson (9), off Mikolas; Freeman (13), off Mikolas; Swanson (10), off Gallegos; Carpenter (7), off Newcomb. RBIs_Swanson 3 (35), Freeman (32), Carpenter (15), Bader (12). S_Mikolas.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Riley); St. Louis 3 (Fowler, DeJong, Martinez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; St. Louis 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Acuna Jr.. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 1-3
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|7
|89
|5.67
|Blevins, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|Winkler, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.29
|Swarzak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.60
|Newcomb
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.13
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 4-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|9
|104
|4.76
|Gallegos
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|4.35
|Webb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.70
|Brebbia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.65
Foltynewicz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Winkler 2-0, Webb 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Fowler).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:44. A_44,630 (45,538).
