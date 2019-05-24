Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Cardinals 2

May 24, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Swanson ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .262
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .350
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .301
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Foltynewicz p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .091
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .381
Totals 37 5 12 4 0 11
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Carpenter 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .210
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Wong 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .239
Bader cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .269
Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
a-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 11
Atlanta 001 002 020—5 12 1
St. Louis 001 000 001—2 7 1

a-flied out for Mikolas in the 7th. b-singled for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_Riley (2), Gallegos (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Markakis (13). 3B_Bader (1). HR_Swanson (9), off Mikolas; Freeman (13), off Mikolas; Swanson (10), off Gallegos; Carpenter (7), off Newcomb. RBIs_Swanson 3 (35), Freeman (32), Carpenter (15), Bader (12). S_Mikolas.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Riley); St. Louis 3 (Fowler, DeJong, Martinez). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Acuna Jr.. GIDP_Markakis.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 1-3 6 5 1 0 0 7 89 5.67
Blevins, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.75
Winkler, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.29
Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.60
Newcomb 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.13
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 4-5 7 7 3 3 0 9 104 4.76
Gallegos 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 4.35
Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.70
Brebbia 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 1.65

Foltynewicz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Winkler 2-0, Webb 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Fowler).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:44. A_44,630 (45,538).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.