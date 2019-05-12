Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3

May 12, 2019 7:44 pm
 
Atlanta Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 1 3 2
D.Swnsn ss 5 0 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 5 0 3 0
Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 0 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0
Camargo 3b 4 2 2 2 C.Wlker 1b 5 0 1 0
Clbrson 1b 4 1 3 0 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 2 2 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Incarte cf 4 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0
Fried p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 2 1
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Greinke ph 1 0 1 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Dplnter p 1 1 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 1 0 0 0
Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 40 3 14 3
Atlanta 013 000 010—5
Arizona 000 300 000—3

E_Culberson (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Arizona 11. 2B_A.Jones (11), Ahmed (13). 3B_Markakis (1), Flowers (2). HR_A.Jones (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,5-2 5 9 3 3 1 7
Webb H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Newcomb H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Winkler H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson S,4-6 2 2 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Godley L,1-3 2 4 1 1 0 2
Duplantier 3 4 3 3 1 3
McFarland 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1
Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Duplantier (Acuna Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:21. A_27,460 (48,519).

