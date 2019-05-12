Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Atlanta
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf-2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|C.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Greinke ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dplnter p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|40
|3
|14
|3
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|010—5
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000—3
E_Culberson (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Arizona 11. 2B_A.Jones (11), Ahmed (13). 3B_Markakis (1), Flowers (2). HR_A.Jones (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried W,5-2
|5
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Webb H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb H,2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson S,4-6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Godley L,1-3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Duplantier
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Duplantier (Acuna Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:21. A_27,460 (48,519).
