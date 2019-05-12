Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3

May 12, 2019 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Camargo 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .241
Culberson 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429
Flowers c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .276
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 12 5 1 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .272
Marte cf-2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .263
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .321
Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Kelly c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
a-Greinke ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Duplantier p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
McFarland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Totals 40 3 14 3 1 11
Atlanta 013 000 010—5 12 1
Arizona 000 300 000—3 14 0

a-singled for Godley in the 2nd. b-singled for Webb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winkler in the 8th.

E_Culberson (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Jones (11), Ahmed (13). 3B_Markakis (1), Flowers (2). HR_Jones (8), off Fried. RBIs_Camargo 2 (13), Flowers 2 (6), Inciarte (9), Jones 2 (23), Kelly (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Donaldson); Arizona 6 (Marte 2, Flores 4). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies, Escobar. GIDP_Flowers, Walker, Kelly.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Culberson), (Swanson, Culberson); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Flores, Walker).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 5-2 5 9 3 3 1 7 95 3.25
Webb, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.80
Newcomb, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 3.18
Winkler, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.50
Jackson, S, 4-6 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 2.25
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 1-3 2 4 1 1 0 2 40 7.32
Duplantier 3 4 3 3 1 3 56 2.25
McFarland 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1 39 3.86
Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 3-0, Lopez 1-0. HBP_Duplantier (Acuna Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:21. A_27,460 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.