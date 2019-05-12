Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Camargo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Culberson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|1
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Greinke ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Duplantier p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McFarland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|40
|3
|14
|3
|1
|11
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|010—5
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000—3
|14
|0
a-singled for Godley in the 2nd. b-singled for Webb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winkler in the 8th.
E_Culberson (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Jones (11), Ahmed (13). 3B_Markakis (1), Flowers (2). HR_Jones (8), off Fried. RBIs_Camargo 2 (13), Flowers 2 (6), Inciarte (9), Jones 2 (23), Kelly (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Donaldson); Arizona 6 (Marte 2, Flores 4). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies, Escobar. GIDP_Flowers, Walker, Kelly.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Culberson), (Swanson, Culberson); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Flores, Walker).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 5-2
|5
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|95
|3.25
|Webb, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.80
|Newcomb, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.18
|Winkler, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.50
|Jackson, S, 4-6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.25
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 1-3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|7.32
|Duplantier
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|56
|2.25
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|3.86
|Lopez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.08
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 3-0, Lopez 1-0. HBP_Duplantier (Acuna Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:21. A_27,460 (48,519).
