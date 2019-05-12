Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Markakis rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Camargo 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .241 Culberson 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429 Flowers c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .276 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 5 12 5 1 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .272 Marte cf-2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .263 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .321 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Kelly c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246 Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 a-Greinke ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Duplantier p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 McFarland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Totals 40 3 14 3 1 11

Atlanta 013 000 010—5 12 1 Arizona 000 300 000—3 14 0

a-singled for Godley in the 2nd. b-singled for Webb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winkler in the 8th.

E_Culberson (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Jones (11), Ahmed (13). 3B_Markakis (1), Flowers (2). HR_Jones (8), off Fried. RBIs_Camargo 2 (13), Flowers 2 (6), Inciarte (9), Jones 2 (23), Kelly (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Donaldson); Arizona 6 (Marte 2, Flores 4). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies, Escobar. GIDP_Flowers, Walker, Kelly.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Culberson), (Swanson, Culberson); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Flores, Walker).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 5-2 5 9 3 3 1 7 95 3.25 Webb, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.80 Newcomb, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 3.18 Winkler, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.50 Jackson, S, 4-6 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 2.25 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 1-3 2 4 1 1 0 2 40 7.32 Duplantier 3 4 3 3 1 3 56 2.25 McFarland 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1 39 3.86 Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 3-0, Lopez 1-0. HBP_Duplantier (Acuna Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:21. A_27,460 (48,519).

