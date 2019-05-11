Listen Live Sports

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4

May 11, 2019 11:33 pm
 
Atlanta Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. lf 5 0 2 0 K.Marte cf 5 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 5 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 5 1 2 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 0
Dnldson 3b 3 1 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 Flores 2b 4 1 3 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Swihart rf 3 1 1 2
B.McCnn c 4 1 2 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1
Incarte cf 4 0 1 1 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 A.Jones ph 1 1 1 1
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 1 1 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 J.Dyson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 34 4 8 4
Atlanta 011 000 121—6
Arizona 000 001 120—4

E_D.Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 8. 2B_D.Swanson (7), D.Peralta (15). 3B_F.Freeman (1). HR_B.McCann (3), Camargo (2), Swihart (3), A.Jones (7). CS_Acuna Jr. (1). SF_Ahmed (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Gausman W,2-3 6 5 1 1 2 6
Tomlin H,4 2 3 3 3 0 1
Webb H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Venters S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Kelly L,3-4 7 8 3 3 0 5
Bradley 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Gausman (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_33,168 (48,519).

