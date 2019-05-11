Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4

|Atlanta
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Swihart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|121—6
|Arizona
|000
|001
|120—4
E_D.Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 8. 2B_D.Swanson (7), D.Peralta (15). 3B_F.Freeman (1). HR_B.McCann (3), Camargo (2), Swihart (3), A.Jones (7). CS_Acuna Jr. (1). SF_Ahmed (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Gausman W,2-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Tomlin H,4
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Webb H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Venters S,1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Kelly L,3-4
|7
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Bradley
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hirano
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Gausman (Walker).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:09. A_33,168 (48,519).
