Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4

May 11, 2019 11:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .308
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .260
Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .300
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275
McCann c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .311
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Camargo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 13 6 1 6
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Peralta lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .323
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Flores 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .292
Swihart rf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .204
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248
Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Jones ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8
Atlanta 011 000 121—6 13 1
Arizona 000 001 120—4 8 0

a-grounded out for Gausman in the 7th. b-homered for Kelly in the 7th. c-homered for Tomlin in the 9th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 9th.

E_Swanson (4). LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Swanson (7), Peralta (15). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_McCann (3), off Kelly; Camargo (2), off Hirano; Jones (7), off Tomlin; Swihart (3), off Tomlin. RBIs_Donaldson (19), Markakis (23), Albies (20), McCann (15), Inciarte (8), Camargo (11), Swihart 2 (10), Ahmed (18), Jones (21). CS_Acuna Jr. (1). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Albies 2, Gausman); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Peralta, Avila 3). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; Arizona 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Markakis. GIDP_McCann, Flores.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Arizona 2 (Avila, Escobar), (Walker, Ahmed, Chafin).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 2-3 6 5 1 1 2 6 84 4.50
Tomlin, H, 4 2 3 3 3 0 1 30 3.92
Webb, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.00
Venters, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 18.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly, L, 3-4 7 8 3 3 0 5 93 4.70
Bradley 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 24 4.67
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.38
Hirano 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 1-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_33,168 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.