Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|1
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Swihart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.204
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Jones ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|121—6
|13
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|120—4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Gausman in the 7th. b-homered for Kelly in the 7th. c-homered for Tomlin in the 9th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 9th.
E_Swanson (4). LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Swanson (7), Peralta (15). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_McCann (3), off Kelly; Camargo (2), off Hirano; Jones (7), off Tomlin; Swihart (3), off Tomlin. RBIs_Donaldson (19), Markakis (23), Albies (20), McCann (15), Inciarte (8), Camargo (11), Swihart 2 (10), Ahmed (18), Jones (21). CS_Acuna Jr. (1). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Albies 2, Gausman); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Peralta, Avila 3). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; Arizona 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Markakis. GIDP_McCann, Flores.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Arizona 2 (Avila, Escobar), (Walker, Ahmed, Chafin).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|84
|4.50
|Tomlin, H, 4
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|30
|3.92
|Webb, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.00
|Venters, S, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 3-4
|7
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|93
|4.70
|Bradley
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|4.67
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Hirano
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Venters 1-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Walker).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:09. A_33,168 (48,519).
