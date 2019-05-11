Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .308 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .260 Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .300 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 McCann c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .311 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Camargo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 6 13 6 1 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Peralta lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .323 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Flores 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .292 Swihart rf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .204 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Jones ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Totals 34 4 8 4 3 8

Atlanta 011 000 121—6 13 1 Arizona 000 001 120—4 8 0

a-grounded out for Gausman in the 7th. b-homered for Kelly in the 7th. c-homered for Tomlin in the 9th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 9th.

E_Swanson (4). LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Swanson (7), Peralta (15). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_McCann (3), off Kelly; Camargo (2), off Hirano; Jones (7), off Tomlin; Swihart (3), off Tomlin. RBIs_Donaldson (19), Markakis (23), Albies (20), McCann (15), Inciarte (8), Camargo (11), Swihart 2 (10), Ahmed (18), Jones (21). CS_Acuna Jr. (1). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Albies 2, Gausman); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Peralta, Avila 3). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; Arizona 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Markakis. GIDP_McCann, Flores.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Arizona 2 (Avila, Escobar), (Walker, Ahmed, Chafin).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 2-3 6 5 1 1 2 6 84 4.50 Tomlin, H, 4 2 3 3 3 0 1 30 3.92 Webb, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.00 Venters, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 18.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, L, 3-4 7 8 3 3 0 5 93 4.70 Bradley 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 24 4.67 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.38 Hirano 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 1-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_33,168 (48,519).

