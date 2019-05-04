Braves 9, Marlins 2

|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|1
|4
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Berti 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|O’Brien lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|B.McCnn c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|R.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wallach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Glloway cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|005
|400—9
|Miami
|020
|000
|000—2
E_S.Castro 2 (5), R.Herrera (1), Donaldson (4), D.Swanson 2 (3). LOB_Atlanta 11, Miami 7. 2B_F.Freeman (9), B.McCann (3). HR_Albies (7). S_Richards (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Soroka W,3-1
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Miami
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Anderson L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Brice
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Soroka (O’Brien).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:15. A_10,229 (36,742).
