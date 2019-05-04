Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Marlins 2

May 4, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 6 1 2 5 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Dnldson 3b 6 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
Acn Jr. lf 4 1 4 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
Clbrson lf 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 2 1 0 Berti 3b 4 1 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 4 2 1 0 O’Brien lf 3 0 1 2
B.McCnn c 4 2 2 3 R.Hrrra cf 3 0 1 0
Incarte cf 4 1 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Soroka p 4 0 1 1 Wallach ph 1 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Glloway cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 41 9 12 9 Totals 32 2 3 2
Atlanta 000 005 400—9
Miami 020 000 000—2

E_S.Castro 2 (5), R.Herrera (1), Donaldson (4), D.Swanson 2 (3). LOB_Atlanta 11, Miami 7. 2B_F.Freeman (9), B.McCann (3). HR_Albies (7). S_Richards (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka W,3-1 7 3 2 0 2 6
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 3
Miami
Richards 4 1-3 2 0 0 3 3
Anderson L,0-1 1 2-3 4 5 5 1 2
Kinley 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Brice 2 2-3 3 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Soroka (O’Brien).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:15. A_10,229 (36,742).

