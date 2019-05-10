Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves activate reliever Venters, send Minter to minors

May 10, 2019 8:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have activated left-handed reliever Jonny Venters from the injured list and sent former closer A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta made the moves before Friday night’s game at Arizona.

Minter is 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA. The lefty had three saves in four opportunities after replacing injured closer Arodys Vizcaino early in the season, but right-hander Luke Jackson had taken that role in late April.

Venters, who had been out since April 15 with a right calf strain, and Jackson could be used in save situations, manager Brian Snitker said.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Mix and match,” Snitker said. “It might be Jonny. He’s been through all that. We’ll just kind of play it by ear. Maybe two guys that split the ninth inning. We could do that, also.”

The 34-year-old Venters made seven scoreless appearances during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett after giving up six runs in 2 2/3 innings with the Braves this season. Venters had three saves last season, two with Atlanta and one with Tampa Bay.

Jackson is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and two saves in three chances this season. He gave up a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Arizona on Thursday. Minter gave up a walk and two singles to take the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.