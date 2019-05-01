Listen Live Sports

Brescia promoted back into Serie A after 8 seasons

May 1, 2019 2:59 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Brescia has been promoted back into Serie A after eight seasons in the second division.

Brescia beat Ascoli 1-0 Wednesday to secure a top-two finish with two rounds remaining in Serie B.

Brescia has 66 points, three ahead of Lecce, which wasted a chance to secure promotion as it lost 2-1 at Padova. Palermo is third with 59 points.

The top two finishers are promoted directly to Serie A, while the third- through eighth-place finishers enter a playoff to determine the other promoted club.

Daniele Dessena scored in the first half for Brescia.

Brescia last played in Serie A in 2010-11. Of its 22 seasons in Serie A, Brescia’s best finish was eighth in 2000-01 during Roberto Baggio’s first season with the club.

Brescia forward Alfredo Donnarumma leads Serie B with 25 goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

