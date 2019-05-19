Brewers 3, Braves 2, 10 innings,

|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Camargo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dnldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wodruff p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|000
|1—3
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|100
|0—2
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Acuna Jr. (9), F.Freeman (11). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff
|8
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Hader W,1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Blevins
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons L,1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).
