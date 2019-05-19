Listen Live Sports

Brewers 3, Braves 2, 10 innings,

May 19, 2019 4:19 pm
 
Milwaukee Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 5 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 1
Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 1
Grandal c 4 0 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 Camargo lf 4 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0
Wodruff p 3 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0
H.Perez 2b 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 34 2 5 2
Milwaukee 100 010 000 1—3
Atlanta 100 000 100 0—2

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Acuna Jr. (9), F.Freeman (11). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff 8 5 2 2 0 6
Hader W,1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 6 3 2 2 0 3
Blevins 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Toussaint 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 1 2 0 0 0 0
Parsons L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).

