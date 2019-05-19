Brewers 3, Braves 2, 10 innings,

Milwaukee Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 5 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 1 Grandal c 4 0 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 Camargo lf 4 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Wodruff p 3 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 34 2 5 2

Milwaukee 100 010 000 1—3 Atlanta 100 000 100 0—2

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Acuna Jr. (9), F.Freeman (11). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Woodruff 8 5 2 2 0 6 Hader W,1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 Atlanta Foltynewicz 6 3 2 2 0 3 Blevins 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Toussaint 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 1 2 0 0 0 0 Parsons L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).

