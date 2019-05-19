Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 3, Braves 2

May 19, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .325
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Grandal c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Woodruff p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Perez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 37 3 9 3 0 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .281
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .318
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .421
Camargo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
b-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 2 5 2 0 9
Milwaukee 100 010 000 1—3 9 0
Atlanta 100 000 100 0—2 5 0

a-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), off Foltynewicz; Hiura (1), off Foltynewicz; Gamel (2), off Parsons; Acuna Jr. (9), off Woodruff; Freeman (11), off Woodruff. RBIs_Yelich (41), Hiura (1), Gamel (11), Acuna Jr. (29), Freeman (29). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; .

GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 8 5 2 2 0 6 93 3.51
Hader, W, 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.70
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 6 3 2 2 0 3 67 6.91
Blevins 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 9.00
Toussaint 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.52
Webb 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 2.08
Parsons, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).

