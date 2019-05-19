Brewers 3, Braves 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .325 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Grandal c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Woodruff p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Perez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 37 3 9 3 0 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .281 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .318 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .421 Camargo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282 b-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 2 5 2 0 9

Milwaukee 100 010 000 1—3 9 0 Atlanta 100 000 100 0—2 5 0

a-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), off Foltynewicz; Hiura (1), off Foltynewicz; Gamel (2), off Parsons; Acuna Jr. (9), off Woodruff; Freeman (11), off Woodruff. RBIs_Yelich (41), Hiura (1), Gamel (11), Acuna Jr. (29), Freeman (29). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; .

GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 8 5 2 2 0 6 93 3.51 Hader, W, 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.70 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 6 3 2 2 0 3 67 6.91 Blevins 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 9.00 Toussaint 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.52 Webb 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 2.08 Parsons, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).

