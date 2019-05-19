Brewers 3, Braves 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|0
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.421
|Camargo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|b-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|0
|9
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|000
|1—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|100
|0—2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Toussaint in the 8th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 10th.
LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2. HR_Yelich (19), off Foltynewicz; Hiura (1), off Foltynewicz; Gamel (2), off Parsons; Acuna Jr. (9), off Woodruff; Freeman (11), off Woodruff. RBIs_Yelich (41), Hiura (1), Gamel (11), Acuna Jr. (29), Freeman (29). SB_Thames (1). CS_Arcia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; .
GIDP_Freeman.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|8
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|93
|3.51
|Hader, W, 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.70
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|67
|6.91
|Blevins
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.52
|Webb
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.08
|Parsons, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:44. A_36,548 (41,149).
