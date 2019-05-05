Listen Live Sports

Brewers 3, Mets 2

May 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
New York Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hchvrri 2b 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 1 0 0 1
Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Gamel pr-cf 1 0 1 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 3 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 2
Nimmo lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0
J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 3 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0
Broxton rf 3 1 1 0 Pina c 3 1 1 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 Davies p 2 0 0 0
Nido c 3 0 1 1 Albers p 0 0 0 0
J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 0 0 0 0
Cnforto ph 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
T.Ptrsn p 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 27 3 5 3
New York 000 010 100—2
Milwaukee 003 000 00x—3

DP_New York 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_New York 3, Milwaukee 3. 2B_A.Rosario (5), Broxton (1), Aguilar (3), Pina (2), Arcia (3). HR_Lagares (2), Yelich (15). CS_A.Rosario (2). SF_Cain (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas L,1-2 4 3 3 3 0 5
Peterson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Milwaukee
Davies W,4-0 7 2-3 6 2 2 1 5
Albers H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Peterson (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:39. A_36,016 (41,900).

