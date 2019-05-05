Brewers 3, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hechavarria 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Cano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Nimmo lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|d-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Broxton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Conforto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|1-Gamel pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.346
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Perez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Thames ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|1
|8
|New York
|000
|010
|100—2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|00x—3
|5
|0
a-walked for Vargas in the 5th. b-struck out for Hechavarria in the 8th. c-walked for Albers in the 8th. d-struck out for Nimmo in the 9th.
1-ran for Cain in the 6th.
LOB_New York 3, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Rosario (5), Broxton (1), Aguilar (3), Pina (2), Arcia (3). HR_Lagares (2), off Davies; Yelich (15), off Vargas. RBIs_Lagares (6), Nido (3), Cain (14), Yelich 2 (36). CS_Rosario (2). SF_Cain.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Alonso); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Pina). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
GIDP_Nimmo, Yelich.
DP_New York 1 (Hechavarria, Rosario, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 1-2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|50
|5.92
|Peterson
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|2.84
|Zamora
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Bashlor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 4-0
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|118
|1.56
|Albers, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.52
|Hader, S, 9-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 1-0, Bashlor 1-0. HBP_Peterson (Cain).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:39. A_36,016 (41,900).
