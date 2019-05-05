Listen Live Sports

Brewers 3, Mets 2

May 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hechavarria 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Rosario ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .276
Nimmo lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
d-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Broxton rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .156
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .213
Nido c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Conforto ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .347
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .259
1-Gamel pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Yelich rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .346
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .169
Perez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Pina c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Thames ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 3 5 3 1 8
New York 000 010 100—2 6 0
Milwaukee 003 000 00x—3 5 0

a-walked for Vargas in the 5th. b-struck out for Hechavarria in the 8th. c-walked for Albers in the 8th. d-struck out for Nimmo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cain in the 6th.

LOB_New York 3, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Rosario (5), Broxton (1), Aguilar (3), Pina (2), Arcia (3). HR_Lagares (2), off Davies; Yelich (15), off Vargas. RBIs_Lagares (6), Nido (3), Cain (14), Yelich 2 (36). CS_Rosario (2). SF_Cain.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Alonso); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Pina). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

GIDP_Nimmo, Yelich.

DP_New York 1 (Hechavarria, Rosario, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, L, 1-2 4 3 3 3 0 5 50 5.92
Peterson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 33 2.84
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Bashlor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 4-0 7 2-3 6 2 2 1 5 118 1.56
Albers, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.52
Hader, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.06

Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 1-0, Bashlor 1-0. HBP_Peterson (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:39. A_36,016 (41,900).

