Brewers 4, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 8 0 3 1 0 2 .350 Alonso 1b 7 1 2 1 0 2 .289 Cano 2b 7 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 O’Rourke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Nido ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Ramos c 6 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Rosario ss 7 0 1 1 0 4 .260 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207 b-Nimmo ph-cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hechavarria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Totals 62 3 10 3 1 17

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 8 1 1 1 0 2 .261 Thames 1b 5 1 0 0 3 3 .246 Moustakas 2b 7 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Grandal c 7 1 0 0 1 1 .264 Shaw 3b 7 0 0 0 1 0 .177 Braun lf 8 0 6 2 0 1 .263 Gamel rf 6 1 1 0 1 4 .270 Arcia ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .350 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Perez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 62 4 11 4 7 18

New York 010 000 001 000 000 001—3 10 3 Milwaukee 002 000 000 000 000 002—4 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Albers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. c-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. d-lined out for Jeffress in the 10th. e-popped out for Lugo in the 12th. f-grounded out for O’Rourke in the 14th. g-struck out for Houser in the 14th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 17th.

E_Rosario 2 (9), Wheeler (1). LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 13. 2B_Moustakas (8), Braun 2 (5). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Alonso (10), off Guerra. RBIs_McNeil (13), Alonso (27), Rosario (18), Cain (13), Moustakas (20), Braun 2 (22). SB_Hechavarria (1). CS_Thames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Alonso, Lagares); Milwaukee 7 (Cain, Grandal 3, Arcia, Gonzalez, Pina). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Milwaukee 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gamel. GIDP_Alonso, Shaw.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Thames).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 6 2 2 1 10 111 4.64 Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Lugo 3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.43 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.98 Gagnon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.14 O’Rourke 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 11 0.00 Gsellman 3 1 0 0 0 4 38 3.13 Flexen, L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 4 1 29 11.12 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 87 2.61 Albers, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.60 Guerra, BS, 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 2.33 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.35 Burnes 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 31 9.82 Claudio 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 3.78 Houser 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 19 8.44 Williams, W, 1-1 4 3 1 1 0 3 51 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_O’Rourke 1-0, Houser 2-0. HBP_Albers (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_5:22. A_39,565 (41,900).

