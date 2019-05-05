Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 4, Mets 3

May 5, 2019 12:46 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 8 0 3 1 0 2 .350
Alonso 1b 7 1 2 1 0 2 .289
Cano 2b 7 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
O’Rourke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Nido ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Ramos c 6 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Rosario ss 7 0 1 1 0 4 .260
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207
b-Nimmo ph-cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hechavarria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Totals 62 3 10 3 1 17
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 8 1 1 1 0 2 .261
Thames 1b 5 1 0 0 3 3 .246
Moustakas 2b 7 0 1 1 1 1 .270
Grandal c 7 1 0 0 1 1 .264
Shaw 3b 7 0 0 0 1 0 .177
Braun lf 8 0 6 2 0 1 .263
Gamel rf 6 1 1 0 1 4 .270
Arcia ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Perez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 62 4 11 4 7 18
New York 010 000 001 000 000 001—3 10 3
Milwaukee 002 000 000 000 000 002—4 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Albers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. c-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. d-lined out for Jeffress in the 10th. e-popped out for Lugo in the 12th. f-grounded out for O’Rourke in the 14th. g-struck out for Houser in the 14th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 17th.

E_Rosario 2 (9), Wheeler (1). LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 13. 2B_Moustakas (8), Braun 2 (5). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Alonso (10), off Guerra. RBIs_McNeil (13), Alonso (27), Rosario (18), Cain (13), Moustakas (20), Braun 2 (22). SB_Hechavarria (1). CS_Thames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Alonso, Lagares); Milwaukee 7 (Cain, Grandal 3, Arcia, Gonzalez, Pina). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Milwaukee 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gamel. GIDP_Alonso, Shaw.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Thames).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 6 2 2 1 10 111 4.64
Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Lugo 3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.43
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.98
Gagnon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.14
O’Rourke 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 11 0.00
Gsellman 3 1 0 0 0 4 38 3.13
Flexen, L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 4 1 29 11.12
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 87 2.61
Albers, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.60
Guerra, BS, 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 2.33
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.35
Burnes 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 31 9.82
Claudio 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 3.78
Houser 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 19 8.44
Williams, W, 1-1 4 3 1 1 0 3 51 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_O’Rourke 1-0, Houser 2-0. HBP_Albers (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_5:22. A_39,565 (41,900).

