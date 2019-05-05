Brewers 4, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.350
|Alonso 1b
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Cano 2b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Rourke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Nido ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Ramos c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Matz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rosario ss
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.260
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|b-Nimmo ph-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hechavarria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|62
|3
|10
|3
|1
|17
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Thames 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.246
|Moustakas 2b
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Grandal c
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Shaw 3b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|Braun lf
|8
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Gamel rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.270
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Perez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|62
|4
|11
|4
|7
|18
|New York
|010
|000
|001
|000
|000
|001—3
|10
|3
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000
|000
|000
|002—4
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Albers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. c-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. d-lined out for Jeffress in the 10th. e-popped out for Lugo in the 12th. f-grounded out for O’Rourke in the 14th. g-struck out for Houser in the 14th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 17th.
E_Rosario 2 (9), Wheeler (1). LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 13. 2B_Moustakas (8), Braun 2 (5). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Alonso (10), off Guerra. RBIs_McNeil (13), Alonso (27), Rosario (18), Cain (13), Moustakas (20), Braun 2 (22). SB_Hechavarria (1). CS_Thames (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Alonso, Lagares); Milwaukee 7 (Cain, Grandal 3, Arcia, Gonzalez, Pina). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Milwaukee 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Gamel. GIDP_Alonso, Shaw.
DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Thames).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|111
|4.64
|Zamora
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Lugo
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.43
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.98
|Gagnon
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.14
|O’Rourke
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|0.00
|Gsellman
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|38
|3.13
|Flexen, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|29
|11.12
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|87
|2.61
|Albers, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.60
|Guerra, BS, 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|2.33
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.35
|Burnes
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|9.82
|Claudio
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.78
|Houser
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|8.44
|Williams, W, 1-1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|51
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored_O’Rourke 1-0, Houser 2-0. HBP_Albers (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_5:22. A_39,565 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.