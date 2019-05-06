Brewers 5, Nationals 3

Washington Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf-lf 4 2 2 1 Gamel cf 5 2 3 1 V.Rbles cf-rf 2 0 1 0 Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Kndrick 1b 3 1 1 2 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 5 0 1 1 Suzuki ph-c 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1 Difo 3b 4 0 1 0 Thames rf 3 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 3 0 C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Noll ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 36 5 11 4

Washington 200 000 100—3 Milwaukee 110 000 21x—5

E_Arcia (4), Suzuki 2 (2), C.Kieboom (4), Sipp (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Eaton (3), Kendrick (5). SB_V.Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar (2). S_V.Robles (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer 6 6 2 1 1 10 Jennings L,0-2 BS,2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Milwaukee Chacin 5 3 2 2 2 3 Burnes 1 1 0 0 0 2 Claudio W,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 Jeffress H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Chacin (Gomes), by Chacin (Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).

