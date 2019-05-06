Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Nationals 3

May 6, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf-lf 4 2 2 1 Gamel cf 5 2 3 1
V.Rbles cf-rf 2 0 1 0 Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Kndrick 1b 3 1 1 2 Grandal c 4 0 1 1
Gomes c 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 5 0 1 1
Suzuki ph-c 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1
Difo 3b 4 0 1 0 Thames rf 3 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 3 0
C.Kboom ss 4 0 0 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0
Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0
Ad.Snch ph 1 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Noll ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 36 5 11 4
Washington 200 000 100—3
Milwaukee 110 000 21x—5

E_Arcia (4), Suzuki 2 (2), C.Kieboom (4), Sipp (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Eaton (3), Kendrick (5). SB_V.Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar (2). S_V.Robles (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer 6 6 2 1 1 10
Jennings L,0-2 BS,2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1
Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2
Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Milwaukee
Chacin 5 3 2 2 2 3
Burnes 1 1 0 0 0 2
Claudio W,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jeffress H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Chacin (Gomes), by Chacin (Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).

