Brewers 5, Nationals 3

|Washington
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gamel cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|V.Rbles cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Difo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thames rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|C.Kboom ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Snch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Washington
|200
|000
|100—3
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|21x—5
E_Arcia (4), Suzuki 2 (2), C.Kieboom (4), Sipp (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Eaton (3), Kendrick (5). SB_V.Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar (2). S_V.Robles (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|10
|Jennings L,0-2 BS,2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Suero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Burnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Claudio W,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jeffress H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Chacin (Gomes), by Chacin (Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).
