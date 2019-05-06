Brewers 5, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .297 Robles cf-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Kendrick 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .338 Gomes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 a-Suzuki ph-c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181 Difo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .103 Kieboom ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 c-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Noll ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Totals 31 3 5 3 2 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .300 Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .342 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Moustakas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .174 Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .176 Thames rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .242 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Totals 36 5 11 4 3 13

Washington 200 000 100—3 5 4 Milwaukee 110 000 21x—5 11 1

a-struck out for Gomes in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-lined out for Scherzer in the 7th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. e-struck out for Sipp in the 9th.

E_Kieboom (4), Suzuki 2 (2), Sipp (1), Arcia (4). LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Kendrick (5), off Chacin; Eaton (3), off Claudio. RBIs_Eaton (11), Kendrick 2 (16), Gamel (7), Grandal (13), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (13). SB_Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Difo 2, Kieboom); Milwaukee 8 (Gamel, Yelich, Shaw 2, Thames 2, Braun 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Moustakas, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 6 6 2 1 1 10 112 3.78 Jennings, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 19 10.12 Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 7.07 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 22 6.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin 5 3 2 2 2 3 98 5.03 Burnes 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 9.39 Claudio, W, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.08 Jeffress, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.08 Guerra, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.21

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 3-1, Sipp 1-1. HBP_Chacin 2 (Gomes,Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).

