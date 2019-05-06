Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Nationals 3

May 6, 2019 11:27 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .297
Robles cf-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Kendrick 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .338
Gomes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
a-Suzuki ph-c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181
Difo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Stevenson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .103
Kieboom ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .128
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
c-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Noll ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Totals 31 3 5 3 2 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .300
Yelich lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .342
Grandal c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .264
Moustakas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .267
Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .174
Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .176
Thames rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .242
Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 5 11 4 3 13
Washington 200 000 100—3 5 4
Milwaukee 110 000 21x—5 11 1

a-struck out for Gomes in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-lined out for Scherzer in the 7th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. e-struck out for Sipp in the 9th.

E_Kieboom (4), Suzuki 2 (2), Sipp (1), Arcia (4). LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Kendrick (5), off Chacin; Eaton (3), off Claudio. RBIs_Eaton (11), Kendrick 2 (16), Gamel (7), Grandal (13), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (13). SB_Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Difo 2, Kieboom); Milwaukee 8 (Gamel, Yelich, Shaw 2, Thames 2, Braun 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Moustakas, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 6 6 2 1 1 10 112 3.78
Jennings, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 19 10.12
Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 7.07
Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 22 6.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin 5 3 2 2 2 3 98 5.03
Burnes 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 9.39
Claudio, W, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.08
Jeffress, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.08
Guerra, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.21

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 3-1, Sipp 1-1. HBP_Chacin 2 (Gomes,Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).

