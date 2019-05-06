Brewers 5, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Robles cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Kendrick 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.338
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Suzuki ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Difo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stevenson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Kieboom ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|c-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Noll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Yelich lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.342
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Moustakas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Thames rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Perez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|3
|13
|Washington
|200
|000
|100—3
|5
|4
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|21x—5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Gomes in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-lined out for Scherzer in the 7th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. e-struck out for Sipp in the 9th.
E_Kieboom (4), Suzuki 2 (2), Sipp (1), Arcia (4). LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gamel (6), Arcia 2 (5). HR_Kendrick (5), off Chacin; Eaton (3), off Claudio. RBIs_Eaton (11), Kendrick 2 (16), Gamel (7), Grandal (13), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (13). SB_Robles (8), Moustakas (2). SF_Aguilar. S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Difo 2, Kieboom); Milwaukee 8 (Gamel, Yelich, Shaw 2, Thames 2, Braun 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Kendrick.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Moustakas, Aguilar).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|10
|112
|3.78
|Jennings, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|10.12
|Suero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|7.07
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|6.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|98
|5.03
|Burnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|9.39
|Claudio, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.08
|Jeffress, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.08
|Guerra, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 3-1, Sipp 1-1. HBP_Chacin 2 (Gomes,Robles). WP_Jennings, Sipp.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:33. A_29,299 (41,900).
