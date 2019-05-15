Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 5, Phillies 2

May 15, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Milwaukee Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 3 2 1 0 McCtchn cf-lf 4 0 1 1
Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1
Braun lf 4 2 2 1 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 Ralmuto c 4 0 2 0
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0
Pina c 2 0 0 0 S.Rdrig 3b 2 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Gsselin lf-3b 4 0 0 0
G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0 Arrieta p 2 0 1 0
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 1 1 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 34 2 9 2
Milwaukee 103 010 000—5
Philadelphia 100 000 100—2

E_McCutchen (2), Realmuto (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_B.Harper (11). HR_Segura (3). SB_Cain (5). S_G.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Gonzalez W,2-0 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 3
Jeffress H,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Claudio H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hader S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,4-4 6 5 5 4 4 5
Alvarez 1 2 0 0 1 2
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 1
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Arrieta (Yelich), by Neris (Hiura). WP_Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_28,129 (43,647).

