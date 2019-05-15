Brewers 5, Phillies 2

|Milwaukee
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McCtchn cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Milwaukee
|103
|010
|000—5
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
E_McCutchen (2), Realmuto (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_B.Harper (11). HR_Segura (3). SB_Cain (5). S_G.Gonzalez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Gonzalez W,2-0
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jeffress H,2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Claudio H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader S,11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,4-4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Arrieta (Yelich), by Neris (Hiura). WP_Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. A_28,129 (43,647).
