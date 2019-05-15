Brewers 5, Phillies 2

Milwaukee Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 3 2 1 0 McCtchn cf-lf 4 0 1 1 Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 Braun lf 4 2 2 1 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 Ralmuto c 4 0 2 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 0 0 S.Rdrig 3b 2 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Gsselin lf-3b 4 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0 Arrieta p 2 0 1 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 1 1 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 34 2 9 2

Milwaukee 103 010 000—5 Philadelphia 100 000 100—2

E_McCutchen (2), Realmuto (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_B.Harper (11). HR_Segura (3). SB_Cain (5). S_G.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Gonzalez W,2-0 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 3 Jeffress H,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Claudio H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hader S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Arrieta L,4-4 6 5 5 4 4 5 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 1 2 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 1 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Arrieta (Yelich), by Neris (Hiura). WP_Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_3:20. A_28,129 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.