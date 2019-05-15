Brewers 5, Phillies 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .265 Yelich rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .333 Braun lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .263 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .248 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .209 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Pina c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 7 4 7 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .298 Rodriguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 a-Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Gosselin lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Arrieta p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .186 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 9 2 1 6

Milwaukee 103 010 000—5 7 0 Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 9 2

a-lined out for Rodriguez in the 7th. b-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Jeffress in the 8th.

E_McCutchen (2), Realmuto (3). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Harper (11). HR_Segura (3), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Braun (26), Moustakas (27), Aguilar 2 (19), McCutchen (15), Segura (17). SB_Cain (5). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Cain, Yelich, Aguilar, Hiura, Pina, Grandal 3); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez, Gosselin). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 16; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moustakas, Aguilar, Rodriguez. GIDP_Moustakas, Hernandez, Rodriguez.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Aguilar), (Arcia, Hiura, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Arrieta, Segura, Hoskins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, W, 2-0 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 3 87 1.69 Jeffress, H, 2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 33 3.55 Claudio, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.72 Guerra, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.62 Hader, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.66 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 4-4 6 5 5 4 4 5 107 4.02 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 1 2 30 4.70 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.60 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (Yelich), Neris (Hiura). WP_Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_28,129 (43,647).

