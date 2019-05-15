Brewers 5, Phillies 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.209
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gonzalez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|4
|7
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rodriguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Gosselin lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|6
|Milwaukee
|103
|010
|000—5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
|9
|2
a-lined out for Rodriguez in the 7th. b-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Jeffress in the 8th.
E_McCutchen (2), Realmuto (3). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Harper (11). HR_Segura (3), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Braun (26), Moustakas (27), Aguilar 2 (19), McCutchen (15), Segura (17). SB_Cain (5). S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Cain, Yelich, Aguilar, Hiura, Pina, Grandal 3); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez, Gosselin). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 16; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moustakas, Aguilar, Rodriguez. GIDP_Moustakas, Hernandez, Rodriguez.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Aguilar), (Arcia, Hiura, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Arrieta, Segura, Hoskins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|87
|1.69
|Jeffress, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|3.55
|Claudio, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.72
|Guerra, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.62
|Hader, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.66
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 4-4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|5
|107
|4.02
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.70
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.60
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (Yelich), Neris (Hiura). WP_Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. A_28,129 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.