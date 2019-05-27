Brewers 5, Twins 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.322
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Perez ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.266
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|1-Adrianza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.229
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arraez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|b-Gonzalez ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|4
|13
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|020—5
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|040
|000
|000—4
|10
|0
a-doubled for Thames in the 8th. b-singled for Arraez in the 8th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Arcia (7), Perez (4), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), off Rogers; Buxton (5), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Cain (20), Yelich (44), Arcia 3 (21), Arraez (3), Buxton 3 (28). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain, Yelich. S_Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Grandal, Hiura); Minnesota 6 (Schoop, Cron, Sano, Astudillo, Arraez 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 10.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|102
|3.19
|Jeffress
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.87
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.22
|Burnes, W, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|9.28
|Hader, S, 13-13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.33
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|6
|94
|5.34
|Harper, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.64
|Rogers, L, 1-1, BS, 2-6
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|2.05
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Harper.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).
