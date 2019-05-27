Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 5, Twins 4

May 27, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .257
Yelich rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .322
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256
Thames 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .239
a-Perez ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Arcia ss 3 2 2 3 0 1 .260
Totals 31 5 6 5 2 10
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .332
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .266
Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .270
1-Adrianza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Rosario lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .229
Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Astudillo c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Arraez dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .400
b-Gonzalez ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Buxton cf 3 1 1 3 0 2 .258
Totals 36 4 10 4 4 13
Milwaukee 003 000 020—5 6 0
Minnesota 040 000 000—4 10 0

a-doubled for Thames in the 8th. b-singled for Arraez in the 8th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Arcia (7), Perez (4), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), off Rogers; Buxton (5), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Cain (20), Yelich (44), Arcia 3 (21), Arraez (3), Buxton 3 (28). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain, Yelich. S_Buxton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Grandal, Hiura); Minnesota 6 (Schoop, Cron, Sano, Astudillo, Arraez 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 10.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7 102 3.19
Jeffress 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.87
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.22
Burnes, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 9.28
Hader, S, 13-13 2 2 0 0 1 2 27 2.33
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 6 3 3 3 0 6 94 5.34
Harper, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.64
Rogers, L, 1-1, BS, 2-6 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 25 2.05
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.