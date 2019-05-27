Brewers 5, Twins 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .257 Yelich rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .322 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256 Thames 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .239 a-Perez ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Arcia ss 3 2 2 3 0 1 .260 Totals 31 5 6 5 2 10

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .332 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .266 Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .270 1-Adrianza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Rosario lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .229 Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Astudillo c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Arraez dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .400 b-Gonzalez ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Buxton cf 3 1 1 3 0 2 .258 Totals 36 4 10 4 4 13

Milwaukee 003 000 020—5 6 0 Minnesota 040 000 000—4 10 0

a-doubled for Thames in the 8th. b-singled for Arraez in the 8th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Arcia (7), Perez (4), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), off Rogers; Buxton (5), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Cain (20), Yelich (44), Arcia 3 (21), Arraez (3), Buxton 3 (28). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain, Yelich. S_Buxton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Grandal, Hiura); Minnesota 6 (Schoop, Cron, Sano, Astudillo, Arraez 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7 102 3.19 Jeffress 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.87 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.22 Burnes, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 9.28 Hader, S, 13-13 2 2 0 0 1 2 27 2.33 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda 6 3 3 3 0 6 94 5.34 Harper, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.64 Rogers, L, 1-1, BS, 2-6 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 25 2.05 Morin 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.