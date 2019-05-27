Brewers 5, Twins 4

Milwaukee Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 3 0 0 1 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Yelich rf 2 0 0 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Adranza pr 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 5 1 1 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 Thames 1b 2 1 1 0 Astdllo c 4 1 1 0 H.Perez ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Arraez dh 2 1 1 1 Arcia ss 3 2 2 3 Ma.Gnzl ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Buxton cf 3 1 1 3 Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 36 4 10 4

Milwaukee 003 000 020—5 Minnesota 040 000 000—4

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_H.Perez (4), Arcia (7), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), Buxton (5). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain (3), Yelich (2). S_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Gonzalez 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7 Jeffress 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2 Burnes W,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hader S,13-13 2 2 0 0 1 2 Minnesota Pineda 6 3 3 3 0 6 Harper H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Rogers L,1-1 BS,2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Morin 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).

