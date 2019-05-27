Brewers 5, Twins 4

|Milwaukee
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Astdllo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Perez ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arraez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Ma.Gnzl ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|020—5
|Minnesota
|040
|000
|000—4
LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_H.Perez (4), Arcia (7), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), Buxton (5). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain (3), Yelich (2). S_Buxton (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Gonzalez
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Jeffress
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Burnes W,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader S,13-13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Harper H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rogers L,1-1 BS,2
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Harper.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.