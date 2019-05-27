Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Twins 4

May 27, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Milwaukee Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 3 0 0 1 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0
Yelich rf 2 0 0 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 5 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Adranza pr 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 5 1 1 0
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 2 0
Thames 1b 2 1 1 0 Astdllo c 4 1 1 0
H.Perez ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Arraez dh 2 1 1 1
Arcia ss 3 2 2 3 Ma.Gnzl ph-dh 1 0 1 0
Buxton cf 3 1 1 3
Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 36 4 10 4
Milwaukee 003 000 020—5
Minnesota 040 000 000—4

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_H.Perez (4), Arcia (7), Kepler (13). HR_Arcia (6), Buxton (5). SB_Arraez (1). SF_Cain (3), Yelich (2). S_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Gonzalez 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7
Jeffress 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2
Burnes W,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hader S,13-13 2 2 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Pineda 6 3 3 3 0 6
Harper H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Rogers L,1-1 BS,2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_29,167 (38,649).

