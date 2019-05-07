Brewers 6, Nationals 0

|Washington
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|V.Rbles rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ad.Snch 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strsbrg p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Prlta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|60x—6
E_Arcia (5). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg L,3-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|11
|Jennings
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Miller
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Houser
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Peralta W,2-1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Houser (Rendon), by Strasburg (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ben May.
T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.