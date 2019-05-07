Brewers 6, Nationals 0

Washington Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 3 V.Rbles rf 4 0 2 0 Yelich rf 3 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 1 1 1 Ad.Snch 3b 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 3 0 1 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 1 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 31 6 8 6

Washington 000 000 000—0 Milwaukee 000 000 60x—6

E_Arcia (5). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Strasburg L,3-2 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 11 Jennings 0 1 2 2 3 0 Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Ross 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Houser 2 2 0 0 1 4 Peralta W,2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5 Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1

Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Houser (Rendon), by Strasburg (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).

