Brewers 6, Nationals 0

May 7, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 3
V.Rbles rf 4 0 2 0 Yelich rf 3 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 1 1 1
Ad.Snch 3b 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Kndrick 1b 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1
J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0
M.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0
Strsbrg p 3 0 1 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 1 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0
J.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Noll 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 31 6 8 6
Washington 000 000 000—0
Milwaukee 000 000 60x—6

E_Arcia (5). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg L,3-2 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 11
Jennings 0 1 2 2 3 0
Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ross 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Houser 2 2 0 0 1 4
Peralta W,2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1

Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Houser (Rendon), by Strasburg (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).

