Brewers 6, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Robles rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .342 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .121 Strasburg p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Totals 32 0 5 0 3 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .259 Yelich rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .342 Moustakas 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .301 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .181 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .177 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Totals 31 6 8 6 5 12

Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0 Milwaukee 000 000 60x—6 8 1

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th.

E_Arcia (5). LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10). RBIs_Cain 3 (17), Moustakas (22), Gamel (8), Aguilar (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Suzuki, Strasburg); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Shaw 2, Arcia). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Milwaukee 4 for 9.

GIDP_Rendon, Cain.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, L, 3-2 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 11 106 3.71 Jennings 0 1 2 2 3 0 16 16.87 Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55 Ross 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 10.80 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 2 2 0 0 1 4 35 6.14 Peralta, W, 2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5 80 6.75 Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1, Miller 3-1. HBP_Houser (Rendon), Strasburg (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).

