Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 6, Nationals 0

May 7, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Robles rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .342
Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .121
Strasburg p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .133
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Totals 32 0 5 0 3 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .259
Yelich rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .342
Moustakas 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .301
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .181
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .177
Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
a-Thames ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Totals 31 6 8 6 5 12
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0
Milwaukee 000 000 60x—6 8 1

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th.

E_Arcia (5). LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10). RBIs_Cain 3 (17), Moustakas (22), Gamel (8), Aguilar (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Suzuki, Strasburg); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Shaw 2, Arcia). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Milwaukee 4 for 9.

Advertisement

GIDP_Rendon, Cain.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, L, 3-2 6 2-3 6 4 4 2 11 106 3.71
Jennings 0 1 2 2 3 0 16 16.87
Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55
Ross 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 10.80
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 2 2 0 0 1 4 35 6.14
Peralta, W, 2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5 80 6.75
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1, Miller 3-1. HBP_Houser (Rendon), Strasburg (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.