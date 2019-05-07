Brewers 6, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Robles rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Sanchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Strasburg p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.259
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.342
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Thames ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|5
|12
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|60x—6
|8
|1
a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th.
E_Arcia (5). LOB_Washington 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Cain (10). RBIs_Cain 3 (17), Moustakas (22), Gamel (8), Aguilar (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Suzuki, Strasburg); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Shaw 2, Arcia). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Milwaukee 4 for 9.
GIDP_Rendon, Cain.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, L, 3-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|11
|106
|3.71
|Jennings
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|16
|16.87
|Miller
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.55
|Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|10.80
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|6.14
|Peralta, W, 2-1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|80
|6.75
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Jennings pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1, Miller 3-1. HBP_Houser (Rendon), Strasburg (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.
T_3:00. A_31,023 (41,900).
