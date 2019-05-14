Brewers 6, Phillies 1

Milwaukee Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 5 0 1 0 McCtchn lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 4 1 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 2 1 Braun lf 4 1 1 2 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 2 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 3 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 0 2 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Wodruff p 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Gamel lf 1 0 1 1 Eckhoff p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 1 1 0 Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 30 1 5 1

Milwaukee 032 000 010—6 Philadelphia 000 000 010—1

E_Burnes (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cain (13), Franco (8). HR_Braun (9), Grandal (7). SB_O.Herrera (1). CS_Cain (3), Arcia (2). S_Eickhoff (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Woodruff W,6-1 6 1 0 0 5 5 Burnes 2 2 1 0 0 4 Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Eickhoff L,2-2 4 8 5 5 2 2 Davis 3 1 0 0 1 2 Garcia 2 3 1 1 2 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_31,533 (43,647).

