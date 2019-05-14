Brewers 6, Phillies 1

|Milwaukee
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Eckhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|032
|000
|010—6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
E_Burnes (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cain (13), Franco (8). HR_Braun (9), Grandal (7). SB_O.Herrera (1). CS_Cain (3), Arcia (2). S_Eickhoff (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,6-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Burnes
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff L,2-2
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Davis
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:11. A_31,533 (43,647).
