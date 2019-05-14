Brewers 6, Phillies 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Thames ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|5
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|5
|10
|Milwaukee
|032
|000
|010—6
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Davis in the 7th. b-walked for Burnes in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cain (13), Franco (8). HR_Grandal (7), off Eickhoff; Braun (9), off Eickhoff. RBIs_Braun 2 (25), Grandal 3 (19), Gamel (10), Segura (16). SB_Herrera (1). CS_Cain (3), Arcia (2). S_Eickhoff.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 4); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto, Williams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
GIDP_Aguilar, Realmuto.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 6-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|94
|3.72
|Burnes
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|31
|8.10
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|6.28
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, L, 2-2
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|87
|2.65
|Davis
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|1.50
|Garcia
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|3.60
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:11. A_31,533 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.