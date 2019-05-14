Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 6, Phillies 1

May 14, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Yelich rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .328
Braun lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .256
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .248
Aguilar 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .207
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .265
Hiura 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .667
Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Woodruff p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .350
Gamel lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Totals 36 6 12 6 5 5
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Segura ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .219
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .243
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .172
Totals 30 1 5 1 5 10
Milwaukee 032 000 010—6 12 1
Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 5 0

a-struck out for Davis in the 7th. b-walked for Burnes in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cain (13), Franco (8). HR_Grandal (7), off Eickhoff; Braun (9), off Eickhoff. RBIs_Braun 2 (25), Grandal 3 (19), Gamel (10), Segura (16). SB_Herrera (1). CS_Cain (3), Arcia (2). S_Eickhoff.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 4); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto, Williams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Aguilar, Realmuto.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 6-1 6 1 0 0 5 5 94 3.72
Burnes 2 2 1 0 0 4 31 8.10
Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 6.28
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, L, 2-2 4 8 5 5 2 2 87 2.65
Davis 3 1 0 0 1 2 53 1.50
Garcia 2 3 1 1 2 1 35 3.60

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_31,533 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.