Brewers 6, Phillies 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Yelich rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .328 Braun lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .256 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Aguilar 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .207 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .265 Hiura 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .667 Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Woodruff p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .350 Gamel lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .295 Totals 36 6 12 6 5 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Segura ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .219 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .243 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .172 Totals 30 1 5 1 5 10

Milwaukee 032 000 010—6 12 1 Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 5 0

a-struck out for Davis in the 7th. b-walked for Burnes in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cain (13), Franco (8). HR_Grandal (7), off Eickhoff; Braun (9), off Eickhoff. RBIs_Braun 2 (25), Grandal 3 (19), Gamel (10), Segura (16). SB_Herrera (1). CS_Cain (3), Arcia (2). S_Eickhoff.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 4); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto, Williams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

GIDP_Aguilar, Realmuto.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 6-1 6 1 0 0 5 5 94 3.72 Burnes 2 2 1 0 0 4 31 8.10 Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 6.28 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, L, 2-2 4 8 5 5 2 2 87 2.65 Davis 3 1 0 0 1 2 53 1.50 Garcia 2 3 1 1 2 1 35 3.60

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_31,533 (43,647).

