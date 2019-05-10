Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 7, Cubs 0

May 10, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Almr Jr cf 4 0 1 0
Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 Bryant lf 3 0 0 0
Braun lf 4 2 1 1 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 2 2 J.Baez ss 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 2 Cntrras c 4 0 2 0
Houser p 0 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 0 2 0
Mstakas 3b 5 1 1 1 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0
H.Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 Russell 2b 3 0 1 0
Arcia ss 2 1 1 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0
G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Zagunis ph 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph 0 0 0 1 Dscalso dh 1 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Webster p 0 0 0 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
Thames ph-1b 0 1 0 0
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 30 0 7 0
Milwaukee 000 100 222—7
Chicago 000 000 000—0

E_Contreras (5). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Yelich (5), Moustakas (10), Almora Jr. (4), Russell (1). HR_Braun (8). CS_J.Baez (2). SF_Grandal (2), Gamel (1). S_Quintana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Gonzalez W,1-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 3 3
Burnes H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Albers 0 2 0 0 0 0
Claudio H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Houser 1 2 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Quintana L,4-2 6 2-3 4 3 3 3 6
Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Webster 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 2

Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Quintana, Webster.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:18. A_37,870 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.