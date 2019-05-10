Brewers 7, Cubs 0

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Almr Jr cf 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 Bryant lf 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 2 1 1 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 2 J.Baez ss 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 2 Cntrras c 4 0 2 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 0 2 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 1 1 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 Russell 2b 3 0 1 0 Arcia ss 2 1 1 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Zagunis ph 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph 0 0 0 1 Dscalso dh 1 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Webster p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 0 1 0 0 Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 30 0 7 0

Milwaukee 000 100 222—7 Chicago 000 000 000—0

E_Contreras (5). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Yelich (5), Moustakas (10), Almora Jr. (4), Russell (1). HR_Braun (8). CS_J.Baez (2). SF_Grandal (2), Gamel (1). S_Quintana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Gonzalez W,1-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 3 3 Burnes H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Albers 0 2 0 0 0 0 Claudio H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Guerra H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Houser 1 2 0 0 0 0 Chicago Quintana L,4-2 6 2-3 4 3 3 3 6 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 Webster 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 2

Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Quintana, Webster.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:18. A_37,870 (41,649).

