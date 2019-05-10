Brewers 7, Cubs 0

|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Qintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dscalso dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|222—7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Contreras (5). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Yelich (5), Moustakas (10), Almora Jr. (4), Russell (1). HR_Braun (8). CS_J.Baez (2). SF_Grandal (2), Gamel (1). S_Quintana (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Gonzalez W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Burnes H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Albers
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio H,9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houser
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Quintana L,4-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Quintana, Webster.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:18. A_37,870 (41,649).
