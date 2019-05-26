Brewers 9, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Knapp c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Totals 28 1 1 1 0 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .269 Yelich rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .325 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hiura 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Grandal c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .269 Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Perez 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .250 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Arcia ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .253 Woodruff p 3 0 2 2 0 1 .370 b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 9 12 9 4 8

Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 1 0 Milwaukee 001 240 02x—9 12 0

a-popped out for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun 2 (7), Woodruff (3). HR_Knapp (1), off Woodruff; Gamel (3), off Eflin; Grandal (10), off Eflin; Yelich (21), off Velasquez; Perez (5), off Velasquez; Gamel (4), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Knapp (1), Gamel 3 (14), Yelich (43), Grandal 2 (28), Perez (10), Woodruff 2 (4). SB_Yelich (10), Perez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Gamel 2, Moustakas, Grandal). RISP_; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 5-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 75 3.02 Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.92 Velasquez 2-3 5 4 4 1 0 22 4.64 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.72 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 De Los Santos 2 1 2 2 2 2 31 6.43 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 7-1 8 1 1 1 0 10 97 3.22 Albers 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Garcia 2-0. WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:49. A_44,174 (41,900).

