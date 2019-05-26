Brewers 9, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.269
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hiura 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Nottingham c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Perez 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Arcia ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.370
|b-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000—1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|240
|02x—9
|12
|0
a-popped out for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun 2 (7), Woodruff (3). HR_Knapp (1), off Woodruff; Gamel (3), off Eflin; Grandal (10), off Eflin; Yelich (21), off Velasquez; Perez (5), off Velasquez; Gamel (4), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Knapp (1), Gamel 3 (14), Yelich (43), Grandal 2 (28), Perez (10), Woodruff 2 (4). SB_Yelich (10), Perez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Gamel 2, Moustakas, Grandal). RISP_; Milwaukee 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 5-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|75
|3.02
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.92
|Velasquez
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|4.64
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.72
|Hammer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|31
|6.43
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 7-1
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|97
|3.22
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Garcia 2-0. WP_Velasquez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:49. A_44,174 (41,900).
