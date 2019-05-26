Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 9, Phillies 1

May 26, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Knapp c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Totals 28 1 1 1 0 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .269
Yelich rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .325
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Hiura 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Grandal c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .269
Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Perez 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .250
Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Arcia ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .253
Woodruff p 3 0 2 2 0 1 .370
b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 12 9 4 8
Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 1 0
Milwaukee 001 240 02x—9 12 0

a-popped out for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun 2 (7), Woodruff (3). HR_Knapp (1), off Woodruff; Gamel (3), off Eflin; Grandal (10), off Eflin; Yelich (21), off Velasquez; Perez (5), off Velasquez; Gamel (4), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Knapp (1), Gamel 3 (14), Yelich (43), Grandal 2 (28), Perez (10), Woodruff 2 (4). SB_Yelich (10), Perez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Gamel 2, Moustakas, Grandal). RISP_; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Perez.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 5-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 75 3.02
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.92
Velasquez 2-3 5 4 4 1 0 22 4.64
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.72
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
De Los Santos 2 1 2 2 2 2 31 6.43
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 7-1 8 1 1 1 0 10 97 3.22
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Garcia 2-0. WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:49. A_44,174 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.