Brewers’ Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring

May 11, 2019 1:22 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.

Ben Gamel started in left field in his place on Saturday.

Braun — batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs — has been on a tear lately. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games.

Braun had 38 homers against Chicago, his second-highest total against a single team, after hitting one in Friday’s 7-0 victory.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

