The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers bring up RHP Barnes a day after 15-inning loss

May 12, 2019 6:00 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned reliever Burch Smith to their top farm club.

The addition of Barnes gives Milwaukee a fresh arm in the bullpen a day after its 15-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs. Smith pitched the final 3 1/3 innings Saturday, surrendering Willson Contreras’ game-ending homer.

Barnes also began the year with the Brewers, going 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in 13 appearances before he was sent down on May 2.

The Brewers announced the moves before Sunday night’s series finale against the Cubs.

