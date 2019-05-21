Listen Live Sports

Brewers’ Christian Yelich scratched due to back spasms

May 21, 2019
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee’s lineup against Cincinnati on Tuesday night because of back spasms.

Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBIs in 44 games, including 42 starts.

He has missed parts of seven games because of back problems.

Ben Gamel replaced Yelich in right field.

