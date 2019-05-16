Brian Fernández scores, Portland, Houston tie 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Brian Fernández scored 12 minutes after entering as a second-half substitute in his MLS debut, and the Portland Timbers tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Portland (3-6-2) became the second MLS team this season to get a point on the road against the Dynamo. Houston (6-2-2) has not lost to Portland in nine home games — with five ties.

Fernández, who signed the largest contract in club history last week, was left alone along the right side for a long cross from Sebastián Blanco, and calmly sent it past Joe Willis in the 77th minute.

Mauro Manotas put Houston in front in the 40th minute by heading in a corner kick for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. It was his seventh goal in seven regular-season games against Portland.

D.C. UNITED 0, TORONTO FC 0

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC launched a club-record 35 shots in a scoreless tie against D.C. United.

Toronto (5-4-2) set an MLS record for most shots in a game without scoring.

D.C. United (7-3-3) defended tenaciously as Toronto finished with the third-largest shot total in MLS history — and the most seen in a league game since 1998.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Josef Martinez scored in the 29th minute and Atlanta United shut down Vancouver, winning its fifth straight game by shutout.

Atlanta (6-3-2) snapped the Whitecaps’ (3-6-3) two-game winning streak.

Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan had two saves and picked up his sixth shutout of the season.

Maxime Crepeau stopped five shots for the Whitecaps.

SOUNDERS 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz and Handwalla Bwana scored to lead Seattle past Orlando City SC.

The Sounders (7-1-4) stretched their unbeaten streak to five games.

Chris Mueller scored for Orlando City (3-6-3).

Ruidiaz scored his third goal of the season in the 19th minute. Bwana converted a feed from Nico Lodeiro in the 68th minute.

Mueller scored his third goal of the season in the 75th minute.

