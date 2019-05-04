Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot at NHRA Southern Nationals

May 4, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying position in Top Fuel on Saturday in the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

Force raced to her third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 13th of her career with her Friday pass of 3.720 seconds at 319.52 mph.

“I’m feeling good and we’re exactly where we want to be going into raceday,” Force said. “We have three No. 1 qualifiers this season and that’s awesome, but we want more and we want more wins. We want it all. All of my family has won here, so we’re hoping for a win.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Eddie Krawiec was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Points leader Hight picked up his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 65th overall with a 3.920 at 328.54 on Saturday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Krawiec ran a 6.851 at 196.90.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.