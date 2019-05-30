Browns confident free agent DT McCoy will choose them

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is optimistic the team will sign free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who was recently released by Tampa Bay, visited with Cleveland last week and met with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. He’s reportedly scheduled a meeting with the Carolina Panthers as well.

Kitchens said the Browns encouraged McCoy to talk to other teams because “when he makes the commitment here, we want him to be all in because everybody that’s going to be here is going to be all in.”

The 31-year-old McCoy would like to join a Super Bowl contender, and the Browns have improved their roster this offseason with the additions of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, edge rusher Olivier Vernon and running back Kareem Hunt.

If the Browns sign McCoy, they could have four current or former Pro Bowlers on their defensive front.

