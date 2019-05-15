Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Browns WR Beckham absent from second day of practice

May 15, 2019
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — One practice appears to be enough for Odell Beckham Jr.

The star wide receiver was not at Cleveland’s voluntary workout Wednesday after showing up Tuesday following a monthlong absence. Beckham, who was acquired by the Browns in a March trade from the New York Giants, had been in contact with the club while he was away and the team is comfortable with him leaving again.

The three-time Pro Bowler posted a photo of Instagram of him catching a pass following Tuesday’s workout. The Browns are only opening Wednesday’s session to the media.

Also, wide receiver Jarvis Landry was on the field but did not participate in drills.

Running back Duke Johnson remains absent after asking to be traded following the team’s signing of free agent Kareem Hunt, who is scheduled to speak with reporters for the first time since joining his hometown team. He was suspended eight games by the NFL for shoving and kicking a woman.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sports News

The Associated Press

