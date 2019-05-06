Bruins-Blue Jackets Sum

Boston 0 1 2—3 Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 4 (Clifton, DeBrusk), 12:13.

Third Period_2, Boston, Johansson 2 (Heinen, Coyle), 8:58. 3, Boston, Backes 1 (Krug, Krejci), 10:39.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-5-12_29. Columbus 10-17-12_39.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 8-5 (39 shots-39 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-4 (29-26).

A_19,219 (18,500). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

