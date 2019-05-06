Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Blue Jackets Sums

May 6, 2019 9:55 pm
 
Boston 0 1 2—3
Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (interference), 6:46.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 4 (Clifton, DeBrusk), 12:13. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (tripping), 2:42; Marchand, BOS, (slashing), 9:22; McAvoy, BOS, (illegal check to head), 19:40.

Third Period_2, Boston, Johansson 2 (Coyle, Heinen), 8:58. 3, Boston, Backes 1 (Krejci, Krug), 10:39. Penalties_Nordstrom, BOS, (slashing), 4:48.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-5-12_29. Columbus 10-17-12_39.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 8-5 (39 shots-39 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-4 (29-26).

A_19,219 (18,500). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

