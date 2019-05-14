Bruins-Hurricanes Sum

Boston 0 2 0—2 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Wagner 3 (Nordstrom, Kuraly), 1:21. 2, Boston, Marchand 7 (McAvoy, Krejci), 6:28 (pp). 3, Carolina, de Haan 2 (Aho, Faulk), 13:48.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-18-7_31. Carolina 20-6-10_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Carolina 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 12-5 (36 shots-35 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 3-2 (31-29).

A_18,768 (18,680). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

