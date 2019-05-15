Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Hurricanes Sums

May 15, 2019 12:04 am
 
Boston 0 2 0—2
Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (delay of game), 0:55; Krug, BOS, (roughing), 6:23; Williams, CAR, (roughing), 6:23; Williams, CAR, (holding stick), 10:41; DeBrusk, BOS, (slashing), 11:26; Krejci, BOS, (high sticking), 11:32; Coyle, BOS, (roughing), 14:19; Krug, BOS, (roughing), 14:19; Maenalanen, CAR, (slashing), 14:19; Williams, CAR, (elbowing), 18:27.

Second Period_1, Boston, Wagner 2 (Nordstrom, Kuraly), 1:21. 2, Boston, Marchand 6 (McAvoy, Krejci), 6:28 (pp). 3, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Aho, Faulk), 13:48. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (high sticking), 4:47; Ferland, CAR, (high sticking), 9:53.

Third Period_None. Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (tripping), 3:43; Grzelcyk, BOS, (interference), 5:38.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-18-7_31. Carolina 20-6-10_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Carolina 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 11-5 (36 shots-35 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 3-1 (31-29).

A_18,768 (18,680). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

