Bucks-Celtics, Box

MILWAUKEE (123)

Mirotic 5-9 0-0 13, Antetokounmpo 8-13 16-22 32, Lopez 3-6 0-0 7, Bledsoe 4-15 0-4 9, Middleton 6-12 5-6 20, Ilyasova 1-2 2-2 5, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 9-12 1-2 21, Snell 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 5-11 0-0 14. Totals 42-83 24-36 123.

BOSTON (116)

Tatum 7-14 6-6 20, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Horford 4-8 6-6 17, Irving 8-22 11-12 29, J.Brown 6-12 3-4 18, Hayward 2-8 4-4 10, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 6, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 30-32 116.

Milwaukee 25 30 40 28—123 Boston 30 26 31 29—116

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 15-37 (Connaughton 4-9, Middleton 3-6, Mirotic 3-7, Hill 2-3, Ilyasova 1-1, Lopez 1-4, Bledsoe 1-6, Antetokounmpo 0-1), Boston 16-40 (Morris 4-5, Horford 3-5, J.Brown 3-7, Ojeleye 2-3, Hayward 2-4, Irving 2-8, Baynes 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out_J.Brown. Rebounds_Milwaukee 44 (Antetokounmpo 13), Boston 44 (Tatum 11). Assists_Milwaukee 23 (Antetokounmpo 8), Boston 24 (Irving 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, Boston 27. Technicals_Tatum. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.