Bucks investigating report of tainted drinks at plaza party

May 11, 2019 3:05 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks say they are investigating a report by people who believe their drinks were spiked during a party outside the NBA team’s arena.

WISN-TV reports that a handful of partygoers stated on social media they became ill after drinking inside a tent on the Fiserv Forum plaza Wednesday night.

One woman tells WISN she consumed two cocktails over a two-hour period and started seeing double. Ali Diaz says her friend experienced the same symptoms.

Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Saturday that the team is looking into the report and takes “all matters of safety seriously.” He wouldn’t say whether law enforcement has been notified.

The party followed Milwaukee’s series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics.

Information from: WISN-TV, http://www.wisn.com

