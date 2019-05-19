Bucks-Raptors, Box

MILWAUKEE (112)

Mirotic 3-11 3-3 10, Antetokounmpo 5-16 2-7 12, Lopez 5-10 3-3 16, Bledsoe 3-16 4-6 11, Middleton 3-16 2-4 9, Ilyasova 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 7-9 7-8 24, Brogdon 8-17 1-2 20, Connaughton 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 38-102 22-33 112.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 11-25 12-13 36, Siakam 9-18 5-9 25, M.Gasol 5-10 2-2 16, Lowry 4-7 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 3, Powell 7-13 2-2 19, Ibaka 2-9 0-0 5, VanVleet 1-11 0-0 3, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-102 21-26 118.

Milwaukee 21 30 24 21 7 9—112 Toronto 30 28 19 19 7 15—118

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-44 (Hill 3-4, Lopez 3-7, Brogdon 3-8, Connaughton 2-2, Bledsoe 1-6, Middleton 1-6, Mirotic 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Toronto 17-45 (M.Gasol 4-8, Powell 3-5, Lowry 3-6, Leonard 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Ibaka 1-3, Green 1-6, VanVleet 1-8). Fouled Out_Lowry, Powell, Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Milwaukee 63 (Antetokounmpo 23), Toronto 55 (M.Gasol 12). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 7), Toronto 28 (M.Gasol 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 30, Toronto 30. A_19,923 (19,800).

