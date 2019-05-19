Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Raptors, Box

May 19, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (112)

Mirotic 3-11 3-3 10, Antetokounmpo 5-16 2-7 12, Lopez 5-10 3-3 16, Bledsoe 3-16 4-6 11, Middleton 3-16 2-4 9, Ilyasova 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 7-9 7-8 24, Brogdon 8-17 1-2 20, Connaughton 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 38-102 22-33 112.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 11-25 12-13 36, Siakam 9-18 5-9 25, M.Gasol 5-10 2-2 16, Lowry 4-7 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 3, Powell 7-13 2-2 19, Ibaka 2-9 0-0 5, VanVleet 1-11 0-0 3, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-102 21-26 118.

Milwaukee 21 30 24 21 7 9—112
Toronto 30 28 19 19 7 15—118

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-44 (Hill 3-4, Lopez 3-7, Brogdon 3-8, Connaughton 2-2, Bledsoe 1-6, Middleton 1-6, Mirotic 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Toronto 17-45 (M.Gasol 4-8, Powell 3-5, Lowry 3-6, Leonard 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Ibaka 1-3, Green 1-6, VanVleet 1-8). Fouled Out_Lowry, Powell, Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Milwaukee 63 (Antetokounmpo 23), Toronto 55 (M.Gasol 12). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 7), Toronto 28 (M.Gasol 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 30, Toronto 30. A_19,923 (19,800).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.